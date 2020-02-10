In a career that dates back to 1987’s Hunk (where he’s credited as “Boy at the Beach”), Brad Pitt has won numerous awards. Teen Choice Award? Yup. MTV Movie Award? You better believe it. But never an Oscar. At least for his acting: he produced 12 Years a Slave and therefore was on stage when it won Best Picture; otherwise, he was zero-for-three, for 12 Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Moneyball. That changed tonight, as Pitt kicked off the 92nd Academy Awards by winning Best Supporting Actor for his impossibly cool performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Unlike in previous acceptance speeches, where he joked about how difficult it was to play a guy who “gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife” and made the BAFTAs crowd gasp, Pitt kept it simple at the Oscars. He thanked writer and director Quentin Tarantino; the stunt coordinators; cinematographer Robert Richardson; his kids; and his parents. But he also saved a shout out to co-star (and fellow nominee) Leonard DiCaprio. “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day,” he said. “The view is fantastic.” Oh my.

You can watch the speech (in which Brad gets a little emotional) below.

"I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic." Brad Pitt thanks Leonardo DiCaprio during his #Oscars speech https://t.co/xIgMGObsBv pic.twitter.com/QCUscq4kG7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

