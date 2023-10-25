Britney Spears recently released her new memoir, The Woman In Me, and it is gaining a ton of attention for how much the pop star reveals. One of the passages finds her discussing how her team was portraying her sexuality in a way that wasn’t entirely true to her real life.

“Given that I had so many teenage fans, my managers and press people had long tried to portray me as an eternal virgin — never mind that Justin [Timberlake] and I had been living together, and I’d been having sex since I was fourteen,” Spears wrote, according to People.

“Why did my managers work so hard to claim I was some kind of young-girl virgin even into my twenties? Whose business was it if I’d had sex or not?” she added.

Spears also goes on to appreciate the fact that Oprah Winfrey had told her that “sexuality was no one else’s business.”

Throughout the rest of her memoir, Spears had a lot more to say about her relationship with Timberlake. Before the book’s release, it was reported that Spears revealed that she had an abortion during their relationship.

Since then, people are also talking about an interaction she witnessed when Timberlake was meeting Ginuwine, and it was certainly something.

The Woman In Me is out now. Find more information here.