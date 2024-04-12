Brave New World will also see Harrison Ford make his Marvel debut as a hard-punching United States president, who’s hoping to see Mackie’s Sam Wilson live up to the mantle of Captain America as a new threat emerges.

Captain America: Brave New World made a big splash at CinemaCon as Marvel started building the hype machine for the fourth Captain America film, which will see Anthony Mackie fully embracing his role as the iconic character.

Plot

Thanks to a recent appearance by Marvel Studios at CinemaCon 2024, we now have a little bit of an idea on what to expect from Captain America: Brave New World. Picking up after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson has now fully risen to the challenge of becoming the new Cap after Steve Rogers gave him his shield in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. However, Sam already has his work cut out for him. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) is now the President of the United States, and instead of an adversarial relationship, Ross is trusting Sam with the biggest task of them all: Forming a new Avengers team.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Brave New World will once again head heavily into the espionage world, but Mackie promises the film will be “10 times bigger” than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be,” Mackie said. “I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Perhaps most importantly, Brave New World will give Mackie a chance to seek revenge on Tom Holland, who mocked his Marvel co-star for not having his own film.

“I’m going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I’m going to sit him next to me, and I’m going to watch him watch the movie,” Mackie joked to EW.

Cast

Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who officially assumed the mantle of Captain America during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series also introduced Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who became a new version of the Falcon in the comics and will do the same in the film. Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) will also appear in Brave New World after being revealed as the first successful recipient of the super-soldier serum in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

From there, Brave New World leans surprisingly heavy into the world of the Hulk. Harrison Ford will officially take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross following the passing of Willam Hurt. Liv Tyler will also make her MCU return by reprising the role of Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson will finally get a chance to play The Leader after his transformation into the classic villain was teed up all the way back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.