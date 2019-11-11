(Warning: Hopefully, you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame by now because spoilers will be found below.)

Prior to Chris Evans’ formal exit from the MCU — and passing of the shield by an aged Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson’s Falcon in Avengers: Endgame — the actor dodged plenty of questions on the subject, which felt like a poorly kept secret. This was actually something that he danced around for years before finally confirming his plan to the New York Times right before Infinity War hit theaters in 2018. Now that he’s out, can Marvel Studios pull him back in? Evans will reprise his role in voice form for Disney+’s What If…? animated TV series, but as far as physically returning to the role, you’d think that he’d be completely done. Well, not so fast … maybe.

Evans sat down with Variety to co-headline (along with Scarlett Johansson) the outlet’s Actors on Actors series’ latest season, and they’re both talking about their MCU exits. Of course, they also touch on the whole Scorsese-vs-Marvel conflict (they’re each equally diplomatic), but the most standout aspect involves Evans admitting that he’s not 100% closed-off to revisiting Cap someday:

“You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know […] It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap[tain America] had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.”

When Johansson expresses her belief that Cap received a “beautiful cathartic ending,” Evans adds that he’d be “a shame to sour that … I’m very protective of it.” He adds that it might be best “to let this one sit,” but there’s an admittedly silly counterpoint to be made about this. Evans’ final line after nearly a decade of playing Steve Rogers was the “America’s Ass” bit. He called this “really stupid” and sounded like he was doing so in a good-natured way, but there must be a grain of truth to commenting upon said stupidity. In other words, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if this would be why he revisited Cap, maybe in a decade or so, in a non-glib way, but yeah, it’s gonna be awhile. Also, Evans is currently busy portraying “America’s A**hole” in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

We still might get a nice little parting gift from Evans and friends, though. He mentions to Variety that he’s trying to rally the group of actors for an “Avengers vacation.” If that ever happens, the Instagrams are going to be amazing.

