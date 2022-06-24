Starting with 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, arguably one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canon, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been working side-by-side with Chris Evans for the better part of a decade now. After the Russo Brothers and Evans wrapped up Cap’s journey in Avengers: Endgame, they re-teamed for Netflix’s adaptation of The Gray Man, which arrives next month.

While promoting the upcoming espionage thriller, the Russos fielded a question about which Marvel character they’d love to see Evans play besides Captain America. Thanks to the presence of the multiverse, which opened up endless possibilities in the recent Doctor Strange sequel, the sky is the limit. However, Joe Russo already had an answer ready to go: Wolverine. His brother Anthony was immediately on board.

Via Comic Book:

“Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he’s real good at body control,” Joe Russo continued. “He’s an incredible actor. I don’t mean this in a bad way, but he’s nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I’d love to see him do something like Wolverine.”

The choice of Marvel’s most popular mutant is sure to raise eyebrows considering years-long rumors that Marvel wants the Russos to tackle the MCU’s version of the X-Men. The brothers have an extremely strong track record with the studio starting with Winter Soldier and capping things off with the two-part finale to The Infinity Saga.

Could this be a hint that the Russo Brother’s Marvel return is in the works? Possibly. Should fans hope to see Evans popping claws as Wolverine? Maybe don’t hold your breath on that one.

