Future turtle-stomping Italian plumber Chris Pratt has officially confirmed that he’s filming the long-waited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and he’s got the facial hair to prove it. In a new Twitter video that’s pulling double duty in the promotion department, Pratt shows off his “sick-ass” mutton chops while revealing that he’s currently on set for Day 1 of the final Guardians film in writer/director James Gunn trilogy.

But that wasn’t all Pratt was pushing. The Marvel star was also promoting his appearance on Rob Lowe and Alan Yang’s Parks and Recollection podcast, which is about, you guessed it, Parks and Recreation. On the just released episode, Pratt will dissect his time as lovable dumbass Andy Dwyer on the hit NBC sitcom, which helped launched his career to its current A-list movie star state.

Pratt wrapped up the video by making a joke about his American flag sweater and whether it was patriotic enough, which you can see below, via Team Coco:

As for when Pratt will have time to record the voice of Mario in the upcoming animated movie of the same name, that film isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until December 21, 2022. So despite being clearly tied up with Guardians for the foreseeable future, Pratt has a while to nail down his approach to the most recognizable video game character of all time. No pressure.

(Via Team Coco on Twitter)