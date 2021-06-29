The first thing that everyone must recall about Clifford The Big Red Dog (of the original animated series that aired on PBS and BBC Two) is that “love” is the reason why he’s so big. Yep, it’s all the fault of his owner, Emily, for having such a massive heart that, somehow, Clifford exponentially increased in size overnight. Ultimately, this is a sweet premise, but still, there was bound to be a “WTF” factor when Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the upcoming live-action/CGI hybrid film. This, of course, is not the studio’s first rodeo with a potential uncanny valley. Back in 2019, people freaked out over the initial Sonic the Hedgehog rendering with prominent teeth before a new design appeased the masses. So, Clifford was bound to stir some controversy in this trailer, too.

My first reaction? I’m warped, but I couldn’t stop thinking about the Venom tongue-reveal after spotting this “cute” tail wagging from underneath a blanket.

From there, the trailer’s a whole lot of this:

At that point, the action devolves into sheer, glorious chaos. Clifford sprints into Central Park, where he tries to “play” with a giant plastic hamster ball with a human inside.

This stunt could have swiftly caused bloodshed, but presumably, the movie will play it PG-safe in theaters. To encourage that vibe, BTS’ “Dynamite” plays throughout, but the action takes a dark turn near the end of this trailer, when Clifford attempts to eat another dog. This puts another spin on a dog-eat-dog world. People did not know what to think of these “unexpected horrors.”

Clifford the Red Dog tries to eat another dog. what am I supposed to do with this information pic.twitter.com/J4DcbSOZRx — Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) June 29, 2021

The unexpected horrors of Clifford the Big Red Dog. https://t.co/VELHLNzhPO — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) June 29, 2021

Clifford was swiftly labeled a “Hell Hound,” despite his innocent and playful reactions to the world around him. Mayhem is sure to follow.

Saw the Clifford The Big Red Dog trailer…

Very quickly it becomes apparent, I think because its live action, that this playful Hell Hound would have accidently and innocently eviscerated scores of children running from him. — Dillen Danger! #BlackLiveMatter #ProtectBlackLives (@DillenDanger) June 29, 2021

All of this, however, should be a good thing, because Paramount declared, “For every Red heart or share the #CliffordMovie trailer gets, we’re donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, up to $20,000.”

This fall, heroes don’t get any bigger. Check out the new trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, coming to the BIG screen September 17. 🐾 Help us to #LoveBIG! For every ❤️ or share the #CliffordMovie trailer gets, we’re donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, up to $20,000. pic.twitter.com/JIwQxuqKYf — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) June 29, 2021

Still, a deluge of mixed feelings, from nostalgia to excitement to confusion to anger, poured forth on Twitter.

I had completely forgot about Clifford The Big Red Dog, I feel nostalgic — Sam⁷🧈 Permission to Dance OUT 07/09 (@BTSOriented) June 29, 2021

I grew up watching Clifford the Big Red Dog in Disney and I AM SO EXCITED. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/f6CeQleUr6 — Law (л) (@notavailawble) June 29, 2021

We have gone too far. Why is there gonna be a live action Clifford the big red dog movie!? — Mattmade (@mattmadeYT) June 29, 2021

No. No no no take this shit back where it came from and stop ruining my childhood. NOT EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE LIVE ACTION 🤦😭😤🙄😔 — Chessy (@ever_Chessy) June 29, 2021

I'M SO EXCITED JAJDJDKD I USED TO WATCH THE CARTOON AND I LOVED IT SOOO MUCH THIS IS GOING TO BE SO FUN ANS CUTE I'M READY #CliffordMovie pic.twitter.com/uM1ISeWe0E — *•.¸♡ (@hlarents) June 29, 2021

Paramount Pictures’ Clifford the Big Red Dog will arrive on September 17.