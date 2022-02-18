coda
‘CODA’ Is Being Re-Released Into Theaters For Free Following Its Best Picture Nomination

Every so often, a plucky indie will get nominated for Best Picture. Think: Little Miss Sunshine, Juno, Lady Bird. This year’s contender is CODA, a charming coming-of-age film about a teenager (played by Emilia Jones) who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family (including Best Supporting Actor contender Troy Kotsur). Apple acquired the distribution rights to CODA (which stands for Children of Deaf Adults) for $25 million, and it was released in select theaters and on Apple TV+ last August.

Following the Oscar nominations, CODA is being re-released “for free in theaters from Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27,” Deadline reports. “All free screenings to feature open captions to be fully accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing.”

You can find out where the closest first-come, first-serve screening is to you here.

“I just wanted to make a film,” CODA writer and director Sian Heder told Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan after she was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. “I think I never want to make a film that’s messaging something to people. You just want to tell a great story about characters that people fall in love with and I think the subversive part of this film is that the reason it feels like a step forward in terms of representation is because these characters are relatable and funny.”

You can watch the CODA trailer below.

(Via Deadline)

