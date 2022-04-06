Colin Firth is known for his many iconic roles, most of them being British royalty or a long-lost father, or both! In his latest flick, Firth plays the real-life British naval officer Ewen Montagu, who plans to trick Hilter during World War II, using a combination of wit and a dead corpse.

Operation Mincemeat is based on the very real British operation during WWII. The movie will be based on Ben Macintyre’s book about the successful operation. The trailer shows the outlandish scheme and the lengths the officers go to trick the Nazis.

The movie has an all-star cast, including Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Jason Isaacs, Kelly Macdonald, Simon Russell Beale, Mark Gatiss, and Penelope Wilton. It also features Paul Ritter’s last performance before his death in April 2021.

Like many films coming out over the last few months, production on Operation Mincemeat began in late 2019 and picked up again in 2021. Netflix acquired the film which will be released on May 11th online and in select theaters. According to the official Netflix description:

Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

Check out the official trailer above.