After Knives Out fans enjoyed sequel-teasing, hopes were high for Chris Evans (and that sweater) to somehow make a return. Rian Johnson has since revealed that the followup will not, in fact, revolve around Ransom Drysdale, but instead, around Daniel Craig‘s Benoit Blanc and a mostly-new surrounding cast. Yet there’s simply no telling when Johnson will be able to lift-off on a sequel, since Hollywood productions have ground to a halt for the forseeable future due to you-know-what happening in this world.

If you are really needing a quick fix, though, and you also love trashy, soap-operatic takes, then Netflix might have an alternative for you very soon. Dangerous Lies doesn’t have sweater porn, but it does have Jessie T. Usher wearing tight Henley shirts. The theme looks awfully familiar, too, with Camila Mendes (Riverdale) being sucked into an intricate web of lies after “inheriting” an estate. From the synopsis:

Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.

Admittedly, this doesn’t look like high-quality cinematic fare, but I don’t think that was the goal here, either. Some good news? Sasha Alexander also appears in this movie. I hope she’s the killer. The film also includes Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, and Elliott Gould. Look for this imitation Knives Out movie to arrive on April 30.