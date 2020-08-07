With DC FanDome only two weeks away, the hype machine is in full effect. In a brand new video posted to Twitter on Friday, the virtual event teased a massive guest list of over 300 attendees, which includes almost every major star with a DC Comics movie coming down the line. To make things easier on you, we’ll break it down by project, and let you know who’s coming from each one.

The Batman

Matt Reeves‘ highly anticipated take on The Dark Knight will be front and center at DC FanDome. Not only will the director be attending the virtual event, but Robert Pattinson is confirmed to make an appearance that, hopefully, won’t involve setting any more microwaves on fire.

Wonder Woman 1984

After seeing its release date pushed back twice during the ongoing pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 is currently gunning for an October 2020 release date, so it’s the closest DC Comics movie on the horizon. (For now.) With that in mind, it only makes sense that Warner Bros. has a strong showing for the Wonder Woman sequel at DC FanDome. Viewers can expect to see director Patty Jenkins along with stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, and Pedro Pascal.

The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, will also be in attendance, Although it’s unknown at this time if she’ll be a part of the WW84 panel.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn fans already know that a look at his version of the Suicide Squad will be blasting into DC FanDome. The director hyped the film’s presence at the fan event earlier in the week, but now we know which members of the massive cast will also be dropping by. Except to see Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, Alfre Woodard, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Steve Agee, and Terry Crews.

The Flash

It’s no secret that Warner Bros. has struggled getting an Ezra Miller Flash movie up and running especially after the lackluster reception to Justice League. But in a surprising show of confidence for the solo film, Miller and current Flash director Andy Muschietti will host a panel for DC FanDome that will shed some light on their new direction for the speedster. It will also be curious to see if they confirm reports that Michael Keaton will reprise his iconic version of Batman for the multiverse-focused film.

Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a reputation for being “franchise Viagra,” and it looks like that might also apply to fan events. Johnson is officially confirmed for DC FanDome to hype up Black Adam, which will hopefully began production in early 2021. That film will focus on the classic Shazam villain who will reportedly be more of an anti-hero when The Rock dons his classic black tights. And speaking of Shazam…

Shazam! 2

Both director David F. Sandberg and star Zachary Levi will be swinging by to discuss the upcoming Shazam! sequel and possibly shed some light on when we can see Levi’s Billy Batson go lightning bolt to lightning bolt with The Rock’s Black Adam.