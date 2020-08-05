As DC FanDome gets ready to drop towards the end of August, James Gunn is making it known that The Suicide Squad will have a big presence at the online fan event. But first, the director wanted to show off his awesome birthday present: brand new title logos for his sequel/quasi-reboot of the villainous mercenary squad.

“#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday today,” Gunn wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on Aug 22 at DCFanDome.com. See you there!”

You can see the official The Suicide Squad logos below and in several languages:

The logos marked the second time Gunn pumped up DC FanDome in the past 24 hours. The online event is a “free, global, 24-hour virtual convention” that’s basically DC Comics’ own Comic-Con. Speculation is swirling that new revelations will come for The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad. While Gunn hasn’t confirmed (or denied) that a trailer is dropping at the online event, he is promising fans that they will be getting a good look at his film. Gunn also told a concerned Twitter user that his take on the Suicide Squad will be “100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME.”

You can see Gunn’s tweet below:

I can confirm #TheSuicideSquad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at #DCFanDome. (Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be – for my film & other stuff too!😬) https://t.co/CClwKIi5nS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2020

Of course, in these crazy times, the big question is how the pandemic has affected The Suicide Squad. So far, not at all. Back in April, Gunn confirmed that shooting had already wrapped before production shutdowns began sweeping Hollywood. Since then, his post-production team has been working without issue from home, and Gunn confidently tweeted that the film is “on or ahead of schedule.”