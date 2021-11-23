In DC’s upcoming animated film, DC League of Super-Pets, it’s not a bird, plane, or Superman himself that taking center stage. Instead, it’s none other than Clark Kent’s lovable powered-up pooch, Krypto — and with voice acting provided by wrestler-turned-certifiable-movie-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a trailer that looks equal parts cute and comedic.

First announced back in 2018, DC League of Super-Pets follows Krypto as he embarks (emphasis on the “barks”) on a journey to protect the world and rescue his owner. However, Krypto soon discovers he can’t do it alone and therefore must assemble his own furry Justice League to help save the day. The only issue? Being raised by Superman doesn’t quite make for a pup that fits in with his peers. Krypto must then learn how to be a dog in addition to being an all-mighty hero, and find a way to convince “a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.”

However, while the superhero team Krypto ultimately forms might seem a bit, well, all over the place, the cast bringing these animals to life is anything but. In addition to Johnson, stars Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves are all set to star in the upcoming animated film.

Jared Stern, the writer behind The Lego Batman movie and Happy Anniversary, is set to write DC League of Super-Pets, as well as co-direct it alongside Warner Bros. Sam Levine. Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also backing the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia set to produce, while John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller are on board to executive produce.

DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters May 20, 2022, just two months before Johnson makes his official DCCU debut in Black Adam.