Deadpool 3 has been shaping up slowly but surely. It was all the way back in September of last year that they added Hugh Jackman, who will dust off Wolverine after killing him off back in 2017. Some six months later and they’re still adding actors to the mix. The Crown’s Emma Corrin was tapped as a likely villain back in February. And on Tuesday, a mere two days after Succession’s final season kicked off, they added one of its many top shelf cast members.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Macfadyen, the show’s resident weaselly future divorcee Tom Wambsgams, is joining the much-anticipated threequel. Who he’ll play is unknown, but THR claims he’ll be a “third wheel” character for Ryan Reynolds’ title antihero and Jackman’s rage-filled mutant. Does that mean he’s another superhero? Or perhaps some meddling bureaucrat forced for whatever reason to tail around with them on whatever misadventure they’re getting into this time? Maybe he’ll play a fastidious dreamboat, as he did when he took on Fitzwilliam Darcy in the 2005 Pride & Prejudice.

The third Deadpool will be Macfadyen’s maiden voyage into the world of superhero movies, though it won’t be his first blockbuster. Back in 2011, he was Athos in Paul W.S. Anderson’s supersized The Three Musketeers. He also had a role in 2017’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. In any case, welcome to the world of capes and stuff.

(Via THR)