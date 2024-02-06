Will The ‘Deadpool 3’ Trailer Come Out During The Super Bowl?

For the first time since 2012, there’s only one Marvel Cinematic Universe movie coming out this year: Deadpool 3. (There are other 2024 Marvel movies like Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, and Venom 3, but with all due respect to Madame Web’s mom, who was was researching spiders in the Amazon right before she died, the SSU is no MCU.) To get the maximum amount of attention on the fourth-wall-breaking mouthy Merc played by Ryan Reynolds, Disney is expected to premiere the film’s trailer during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Variety reports that it’s “possible that viewers will enjoy a first look at Deadpool 3, which teams Ryan Reynolds with Hugh Jackman in the buzzy comic book adventure.” Disney could also debut trailers for Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

More than 100 million people are expected to tune in on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII, pitting the reigning Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. Buying a 30-second ad during the most-watched television event of the year doesn’t come cheap; a prime spot in the first quarter could run for approximately $7 million this year. As the box office struggles to return to its pre-pandemic strength, Hollywood is hoping these massive marketing spends will translate into substantial ticket sales for blockbusters.

“Will Taylor Swift be in Deadpool 3“ is just about the only Super Bowl prop bet involving the Grammy winner that you can’t place.

Deadpool 3 comes out on July 26.

(Via Variety)