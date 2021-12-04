Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker are about to journey to a “whole new world.” After building a legacy at Disney through their work on award-winning films such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and The Princess and the Frog, Clements and Busker are off to the world of caped-crusaders to work on Warner Bros. Animation’s next DC Comics film: Metal Men.

Based on the 1962 comics series created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru, Metal Men follows a brilliant scientist, William Magnus, who creates six, all-powerful robots all given names and attributed associated with six metals — gold, iron, lead, tin, mercury, and platinum. While a decidedly more niche group in DC Comics, Metal Men was still considered a bit of a cult classic, making the upcoming adaptation a pretty big deal for more hardcore DC fans. As the stories of the Metal Men have ranged from dark and somber to comedic, there’s no telling just what the tone or intended audience is for the upcoming movie. However, the currently announced crew members do allude to it being more family-friendly.

In addition to Clements and Musker, Space Jam: A New Legacy writer Celeste Ballard is also joining the project as its writer. Last but certainly not least, Alison Abbate (The Iron Giant, The Corpse Bride) will be helming the project for the studio, making it a real dream team of children’s filmmakers. So far, no cast announcements have been made.