After years of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie seeming more like a myth and less like a prophecy, we finally got confirmation that there would in fact be a Community movie in the works. And now it seems like they are actually about to film it, so they can’t back down now, right?

Joel McHale recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new Fox series Animal Control so, naturally, Kimmell brought out a bunch of dangerous animals to celebrate. Comedians! Don’t you love ’em? While they were messing around with real-life animals, Kimmell brought up the figurative elephant in the room–the Community movie.

Kimmel mentioned the monkey that was used in Community, prompting McHale to let everyone know that they are gearing up to film this summer. “We are, we’re making the Community movie in June, so… Thanks for remembering,” he confirmed.

Of course, McHale didn’t give any more information about the highly-anticipated movie, though he did say, “I can say Ken Jeong’s gonna be in it.” Hopefully, Jeong will get some time off from The Masked Singer. It might be good to put that show on the back burner for a little while.

Community aired from 2009 to 2015 and starred Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Donald Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown. While not all of the cast will be involved in the upcoming movie, it seems like they are doing their best to get everyone back together….besides Chevy Chase.

