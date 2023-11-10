It was recently announced that Elon Musk would be getting the biopic treatment, because why wait until someone is dead to bring up their polarizing decisions? You might as well do it while they are alive enough to live Tweet (or X) it.

The film will be based on Walter Isaacson’s biography Elon Musk, which follows the rise of the eclectic businessman and his various tech endeavors which have made him one of the richest dudes on the planet. Isaacson also penned Steve Jobs’ biography as well, so this was not his first venture into the big brains of tech.

If it wasn’t enough of a treat, get this: the movie will be directed by Darren Aronofsky, who is known for his unsettling and similarly polarizing films. And who else would bring us this piece of art other than the good folks at A24? They have a great track record with horror movies and no doubt that is what this one will turn into.

Musk himself is pretty stoked, though, as he took to X to say how excited he is about the deal. “Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best,” Musk posted about the news. Do we think Musk has seen 2014’s Noah? He might change his mind after that.

Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2023

Aronofsky most recently directed the hit The Whale, also known as the Brendan Fraser movie that everyone was talking about last year. Not to be confused with this year’s Fraser performance, of course.

(Via People)