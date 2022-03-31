Pop

Ezra Miller Was Reportedly ‘Aggravated’ In Hawaii By A Karaoke Cover Of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

News broke on Sunday night that The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii, and quickly hit with a follow-up restraining order. But if you were too busy reeling over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars to read about one of the triggers behind the incident, apparently, Miller was set off by a karaoke rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told AP News that “Miller took issue late Sunday with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow” at a bar mostly frequented by locals in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island.” The assistant chief said the song “aggravated” Miller, and that they “yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.”

Given the song’s low and slow beginnings and the ultimately dramatic climax, it seems like a tough choice for an amateur to pull off at karaoke, and the odds of any informal rendition of the song being quite bad are extremely high. Still, attacking someone over a bad song at karaoke seems pretty antithetical to the point of karaoke. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have not weighed in on the role their song played in the story, though Gaga fans are certainly here for a couple jokes about the incident on Twitter.

Additionally, Miller has been involved in at least ten other incidents on the island that led to the police being called since March 7, and according to Quiocho, it’s not clear how long Miller has been staying in Hawaii. Hopefully they avoid that karaoke bar, and all future covers of “Shallow,” from now on.

