News broke on Sunday night that The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii, and quickly hit with a follow-up restraining order. But if you were too busy reeling over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars to read about one of the triggers behind the incident, apparently, Miller was set off by a karaoke rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told AP News that “Miller took issue late Sunday with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow” at a bar mostly frequented by locals in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island.” The assistant chief said the song “aggravated” Miller, and that they “yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.”

Given the song’s low and slow beginnings and the ultimately dramatic climax, it seems like a tough choice for an amateur to pull off at karaoke, and the odds of any informal rendition of the song being quite bad are extremely high. Still, attacking someone over a bad song at karaoke seems pretty antithetical to the point of karaoke. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have not weighed in on the role their song played in the story, though Gaga fans are certainly here for a couple jokes about the incident on Twitter.

Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” reaches a new peak as the Oscar winning mega hit sends actor Ezra Miller to jail. Stream the song on Spotify where it’s about to hit 2 BILLION streams pic.twitter.com/H9HvtTPwfI — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐀 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 (@hausofrain) March 30, 2022

ezra miller when they see someone singing shallow by lady gaga pic.twitter.com/2mF3SruQpl — sparkle. ᴹ♚ᴶ | ♡ (@ungodlycriminal) March 30, 2022

Lady Gaga’s song sent Ezra Miller to jail She’s making headlines all the way. 😭 pic.twitter.com/kIiMTKrl2A — Pope (@PopeChromaticus) March 30, 2022

god bless 2022 media outlets for respectfully using ezra miller’s preferred pronouns while reporting about them robbing and threatening their hawaiian hosts after they bailed them out of jail for attacking people in a karaoke bar for singing shallow by lady gaga & bradley cooper — joe (@alecballin) March 31, 2022

Every tongue that rises against Lady Gaga shall fall ❤ maybe Ezra Miller was in a gay bar?? Hmmm anyways, I'm excited for his Flash movie tho… https://t.co/iRfB5ozdYW — Jojo Kobzar (@igorkobzarapfan) March 30, 2022

yes i do think ezra miller may be having mental problems but i also understand the reaction to hearing someone KARAOKE lady gaga’s worst song — 🍄 (@kingqxeer) March 31, 2022

Ezra Miller might’ve saved Hawaii from Lady Gaga x Bradley Cooper karaoke, but who is going to save Hawaii from Ezra Miller? — Kye (@ItsTaintt) March 31, 2022

ezra miller to lady gaga rn https://t.co/cN02NHZm4t — linda from the kanto (@vlmschk) March 30, 2022

Additionally, Miller has been involved in at least ten other incidents on the island that led to the police being called since March 7, and according to Quiocho, it’s not clear how long Miller has been staying in Hawaii. Hopefully they avoid that karaoke bar, and all future covers of “Shallow,” from now on.