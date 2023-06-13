Ordinarily the star of the latest comic book movie extravaganza does loads of press, tells outlandish stories to Jimmy Kimmel, and generally is very seen. Most people aren’t Ezra Miller. Last year the star of The Flash was busy — not making movies but getting in trouble. They ran amok in Hawaii. They were busted for burglary. They allegedly started a cult. Last summer they announced they were finally seeking help and laying low so as not to further damage their big tentpole DC series. Indeed, it was a surprise when Miller showed up, however briefly, at the new film’s premiere.

As per Deadline, The Flash held its swanky debut at Ovation Hollywood and spotted on the red carpet alongside folks like Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Maribel Verdú, and Jessica Chastain was no less than Miller, sporting a bun and a white jacket. They didn’t speak to the press but did pose for pictures.

When the screening was about to begin, though, Miller actually made a brief speech. He praised Muschietti, calling his work “monumental,” and thanked a bucketload of people, including Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav. He also thanked the “dynamic duo” of DCEU honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran, whom he thanks “for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition.”

Miller’s troubles cast doubt on whether they’d be asked to return as Barry Allen, the superhero who can run real fast. But director Andy Muschietti shot that idea down.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” he said late last month. “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

