Movie productions will eventually resume. It’s true. The Directors Guild Of America has even appointed Steven Soderbergh to help get the ball rolling again, which means that Taika Waititi will get to do his offbeat thing with Thor: Love And Thunder after no one realistically (at least, not after The Dark World) expected a fourth Thor movie to materialize. Thanks to Taiki’s masterminding of Ragnarok, though, and added fuel from Chris Hemsworth’s jolly Thor in Avengers: Endgame, nerds are very excited to more of the God of Thunder, even if he’s no longer the King of New Asgard. Will Thor shed his “Fat Thor”/”Bro Thor” physique, though? That’s been a major question, especially while knowing that Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor will pick up the hammer.

Do the powers that be want Thor to go back to being buff, or not? Tony Stark’s “Lebowski” comment hit the mark on the character’s Endgame vibe, but Taika Waititi doesn’t sound like he wants to continue with the Thor incarnation that launched so many Halloween costumes. When Waititi hosted an Instagram live viewing of Ragnarok earlier this week, he made it sound like Thor got on a Peleton kick. Via Comic Book Resource:

During a recent Instagram Live watch of Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi said the Marvel Cinematic Universe is done with “Fat Thor” and Hemsworth probably won’t put on a padded suit for Love and Thunder. “We haven’t figured that out, but I feel like that’s done,” Waititi said.

As much joy as Lebowski/Bro Thor brought to audiences, it makes sense to put that phase to sleep. “Fat Thor,” as he was initially dubbed, was a byproduct of the depression that consumed the Avengers in the first five years of Endgame‘s timeline. Even though Cap kept shaving, Black Widow let her red hair roots grow absurdly long, while Thor hit the bread bowl and beer. So yeah, he turned into an Asgardian Lebowski, but times have changed. Thanos went down, and Thor’s glee from that victory (and watching Cap swing the hammer) lifted his gloomy mood, even with Loki’s fate still ambiguous. Thor’s probably gonna get ripped again, and that’s definitely not the worst news in the world today. It’s be just fine.

Thor: Love And Thunder‘s new release date is February 28, 2022.

(Via CBR)