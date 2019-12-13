Despite the much maligned finale from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the pair remains very much in demand after leading HBO’s juggernaut fantasy series. However, that trip hasn’t occurred without a few bumps. They first signed on to write three Star Wars movies, non-episodic in nature, after being hailed by LucasFilm’s Kathleen Kennedy as having “a command of complex characters, depth of story, and richness of mythology.” Aaand then that deal somehow ended, almost as quickly as it commenced with the pair departing from their trilogy plans.

Well, Deadline has word of the duo officially setting their next shindig, which has to do with H.P. Lovecraft, but it’s not a standard adaptation of any of the horror author’s works. Instead, this involves oversee a thriller feature film based upon Lovecraft, a graphic novel from Hans Rodionoff. From Deadline’s Mike Fleming:

The filmmakers are keeping it close to the vest, but I’m told the movie asks a horrifying question: what if H.P. Lovecraft wasn’t making it up? What if the monsters he created are real? Also, the movie will be set in 1920 within the Cthulhu mythos. That’s all I got.

Aeon Flux writers Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi will write the script for the movie, although other details are pretty scarce. Whatever happens, it’s worth noting that some low-key Lovecraft is in vogue right now. The author of You (now a hit Netflix series with a second season arriving within weeks), Caroline Kepnes, wrote her 2018 Providence novel as a modern spin on Lovecraft’s The Dunwich Horror short story, and there are more Cthulhu-inspired films in existence than one can count. So, from Game of Thrones to a not-entirely-unrelated mythos? There’s an argument to be made for Benioff and Weiss being influenced by Lovecraft all along, so at least they’re coming by their fascination honestly.

(Via Deadline)