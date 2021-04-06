As a prolific Twitter user for many years, Mark Hamill embraces the fan culture of Star Wars and has never been averse to sharing behind-the-scenes trivia or his thoughts on the beloved franchise that he helped bring to life as Luke Skywalker. This time around, Hamill confirmed a recent tweet that claimed creator George Lucas originally requested that the Looney Tunes cartoon, “Duck Dodgers in the 24th-and-a-half Century” be played before the original theatrical showing of Star Wars: A New Hope. According to Hamill, this movie trivia is actually true even though Lucas ultimately couldn’t make it happen in the end.

George really did want this classic Daffy Duck cartoon shown before every screening of #SW. It would’ve been an icebreaker to let the audience know what was coming was less than dead serious. I was disappointed when we couldn’t get the rights to it & it didn’t happen. #TrueStory

As The Mandalorian fans know, Hamill sent shockwaves through the Star Wars universe when CGI technology allowed him to make an epic cameo as a now Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale. After dispatching a throng of Dark Troopers, Luke finally caught up with Baby Yoda (or “Grogu” if you want to get technical) and left with the show-stealing alien in his arms after promising that he’d train him in the ways of the Force. The tearful scene has Mandalorian fans concerned about seeing the little guy again, and also, cautiously hopefully that maybe they’ll see more Luke Skywalker down the road.

As for rumors that Lucasfilm will finally tap Sebastian Stan to take over as Luke for a new generation, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor recently revealed that until he hears directly from Hamill himself, which he hasn’t yet, it’s all just talk.

