Despite the sameness and stagnation of winter in a pandemic new days keep happening, and Friday brought news of a new collection of words tossed together in a kaleidoscope of weirdness and cancel culture backlash. That’s right: fired The Mandalorian star Gina Carano is apparently making a movie with far-right gadfly Ben Shapiro in an effort to battle “cancel culture,” presumably because Carano’s anti-Semitic, transphobic and coronavirus skepticism online wasn’t a proper justification for Disney not wanting her around.

News of this new entertainment venture hit social media on Friday, and though some conservatives celebrated the news there was a lot of jokes to be made at Carano’s expense. The fall from Disney mainstay to conservative martyr was abrupt, even for someone who had a long history of problematic posts on social media. But Friday was a swift change from topic of fan discussion to a full career pivot for Carano.

The idea that Shapiro could just start a movie company, and that be Carano’s next best move after getting fired by Disney for one of its most popular shows, was depressing for a lot of people.

Ben Shapiro grew up in Hollywood as the child of a television exec and film/tv composer. He had every advantage to thrive in that industry and still flopped. Gina Carano pushing in her chips on his expertise here is just… really, really sad. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 12, 2021

"They can't cancel us if we don't let them." Welp, if making a movie with (stifling laughter) Ben Shapiro counts as NOT being canceled to you, then I guess together, we've created a system where no one will ever be canceled again. Issue resolved! https://t.co/yaU0yGEFOO — Country Human Jamboree (@tonygoldmark) February 12, 2021

THREAT LEVEL MIDNIGHT — Erin Stacey Plaskett’s Attack Cape Ryan (@morninggloria) February 12, 2021

Gina Carano going from Star Wars to Ben Shapiro has gotta be the biggest downgrade of the century. pic.twitter.com/ZfoDV0IRtb — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) February 12, 2021

Just a reminder that before he was a conservative grifter, Ben Shapiro was a failed screenwriter despite having two parents who worked in the industry. Nepotism couldn't even help this motherfucker. https://t.co/iDw5z0RBkS — Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) February 12, 2021

One of the worst parts of the modern world is having to learn who Ben Shapiro is once every 14 weeks — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 12, 2021

Some used it as an opportunity to pitch their own ideas.

a Gina Carano/Ben Shapiro buddy cop comedy where Shapiro has to sit in a booster seat facing backwards in the backseat https://t.co/Tx7ws50sNr — Stu (@RandBallsStu) February 12, 2021

A lot of people referenced the reported difficulties Carano had in making Haywire, in which she had her lines apparently dubbed in after the fact by another actress.

"I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before…" Ohhhhh, I guess they DID dub her entire performance in Haywire, then… https://t.co/GMC4qTIx7w — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 12, 2021

Soderbergh had to bring in Laura San Giacomo to dub Gina’s lines in Haywire but I’m sure you’ll fare better. Good luck! https://t.co/kRcdFeiCiD — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 12, 2021

There were a lot of Baby Yoda jokes. You know, kind of.

"Gina Carano to continue working with tiny gross muppet after all" https://t.co/oPC5nlrMP6 — Rebecca "Wear a Fucking Mask" Watson (@rebeccawatson) February 12, 2021

i think it’s great that ben shapiro will play baby yoda in the new conservative star wars — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 12, 2021

But mostly, it doesn’t seem like anyone is actually excited about a movie from these two. Unless it’s just to dunk on once again.

I cannot wait to watch this horrible movie exclusively through selected clips posted on Twitter https://t.co/51CnfN5a1C — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 12, 2021

“If you strike me down, I shall become more cringe than you can possibly imagine.” https://t.co/TsfADahQL0 — The Coomunist (@TheCoomunist) February 12, 2021

Here's some photos of Gina Carano getting her makeup ready for the set of the new Ben Shapiro "ThEy CAn'T cAnCel Us" movie pic.twitter.com/GOU1ktsILL — Cesar (@Cesar59555059) February 12, 2021

Some weren’t so sure there were not other “canceled” moviemakers interested in teaming up, though.