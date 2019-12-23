Guy Richie’s inevitable return to crime capers includes quite an ensemble cast with The Gentlemen. From the first trailer, we already got to see Matthew McConaughey playing a marijuana kingpin, which seems like the role he’s been waiting to play for his entire career. As opposed to Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, the Oscar-winner’s last entry into his weed-centered oeuvre that began with Dazed And Confused and included Surfer, Dude, which (mildly) capitalized upon his naked-bongo-playing reputation. Now, though, he’s not simply a stoner but a guy who’s bringing the stoner product, and this trailer sees him telling a wild tale about a lion and a dragon while pointing a gun.

From there, Charlie Hunnam warns that something “messy” is about to go down, and Hugh Grant is waving his hands and wildly exclaiming, “Bang bang!” How can one resist? Exactly. The film also stars Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, and Eddie Marsan, and here’s the synopsis:

The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The Gentleman arrives on January 24, 2020.