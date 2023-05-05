Imagine, if you will, that your mom is Gwyneth Paltrow. You’re fine with the ski trial. You’re cool about the vagina candles. You’re chill that she named you after a fruit. But talking about her sex life? That’s too far, even for Apple Martin.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Paltrow was asked to name which of her famous exes is better in bed, Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck. “That is really hard,” she replied (be better than Elon, folks). “Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life… And then Ben was, like, technically excellent.” She added, “I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this!”

That daughter, 18-year-old Apple, did indeed listen.

In a TikTok posted to the podcast’s account the same day as the episode’s May 3 release, the 18-year-old is seen covering her ears with a playful grin as the viral sound “oh no no no no” plays in the background. The camera then pans to the Goop founder and CHD host Alex Cooper. The video was captioned, “When your literal mom goes on Call Her Daddy,” with a crying eye emoji.

The sentence “Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter reacted on TikTok to her mom talking about Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck’s sexual abilities on the Call Her Daddy podcast” would kill a pilgrim instantly.

