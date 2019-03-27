Halle Berry Cold-Called The ‘John Wick 3’ Director To Demand A Role

Summit Entertainment

Much like you, Halle Berry’s a huge John Wick fan. However, she possesses something that most Wick devotees do not, which is a career that allows her to insert herself into the franchise at will. Not a bad life if you can get it, right? The Oscar winner and former Bond girl was so devoted to the franchise that she trained her character’s Belgian Malinois dogs, and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum director Chad Stahelski has revealed how she went to great lengths to get the role in the first place.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves’ former stunt double-turned-franchise helmer discussed how Berry basically called him up in 2017 to demand a role that didn’t even exist yet. Oh yes, she did:

“It was a right before the holidays [in 2017]. I got a call saying, ‘Halle Berry would like to meet with you.’ I was like, ‘That’s cool.’ I’d never met her before. She came to my offices in Manhattan Beach the next day, walked right in, sat down, goes, ‘I want a part in John Wick 3. I’m like, well, ‘That’s very flattering, but we don’t have a script yet.’ She said, ‘I don’t care.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t even know if there’s a female [part].’ She’s goes, ‘I don’t care, I want to be in it, let’s party.'”

Well, it appears that Stahelski didn’t fully realize that Berry was serious. When he called her back months later to gauge any lingering interest, she responded, “Of course I’m f*cking interested. When do we start training?” Boom.

There must still be enduring moments of intense realization for Stahelski, given that the first John Wick landed with low-ish expectations in 2014 and grew to be a sleeper hit that grossed $88 million globally. In 2017, John Wick 2 more than doubled the first movie’s box-office receipts, and then the director had Halle Berry knocking down his door. Soon, Wick will be shooting and punching and slicing his way out of Manhattan, while Berry and her trained dogs are going for jugulars and biting bad guys in the nuts. “Let’s party,” indeed.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum arrives on May 17, 2019.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)