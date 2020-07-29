DISNEY+
‘Hamilton’ Star Phillipa Soo Explains What Eliza’s Show-Stopping ‘Gasp’ Really Means

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Everyone who saw Hamilton in person, either on Broadway or while the production toured the globe, knew about The Gasp before the musical landed on Disney+ over July 4 weekend. But for those who weren’t willing to fork over $849 for one ticket, the ending — where Eliza, played by Phillipa Soo, looks out into the audience and gasps — was a total surprise. There’s been plenty of speculation about what the ambiguous ending means, with Lin-Manuel Miranda once saying, “I think it’s different for each Eliza.”

For the Eliza in the Disney+ taping, she thinks it’s a moment of meta realization.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Soo asked co-hosts Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their interpretations of the gasp. “I thought it was a breaking of the [fourth] wall, like why the story is called Hamilton. This is the point where it’s gone and people are hearing the story, a gasp,” Cunningham responded, while Cagle added, “I felt like she was seeing [Alexander Hamilton] because we were jumping several years ahead to her death, but I think in that time she was also realizing she had told his story.”

Soo can’t recall what she thought in 2016, when the Disney+ performance was filmed, but with the benefit of hindsight, “Yes, the character of Eliza sees Hamilton or sees that legacy or sees that orphanage … or sees her kids telling her story. It was an exploration for me everyday because you do a show eight times a week for a year and you find new things every single time.” She also confirmed that the fourth-wall interpretation was accurate, as Eliza would “look out and see all these beautiful faces and acknowledge that story we had all taken a ride to witness.” That was true for every night, except for when Mike Pence watched Hamilton. Then the gasp was replaced with a “boooooooo.”

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

