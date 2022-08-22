Harry Styles has graced the cover of Rolling Stone‘s September issue where he discussed not only his pop music takeover but also his upcoming movies My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling and their sex scenes (of course).

In My Policeman, Styles stars as Tom, a gay police officer who hides his sexuality by dating a schoolteacher, played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin. The trio gets caught in a love triangle between Tom, his wife, and his real lover, Patrick, played by David Dawson. “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal,'” Styles explained to Rolling Stone. “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

Styles explains that the sex scenes in My Policeman are not like other movies, specifically his upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling with its infamous Florence Pugh sex scenes. “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” Styles told the mag.

“There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.” If anyone can perform in a sensitive sex scene and then turn around and sing “Little Freak,” it’s Harry!

My Policeman will get a theatrical release on October 21st before heading to Amazon Prime on November 4th.

