In his free time, when he’s not making some of the most popular music in the world, Harry Styles is a movie star. The “As It Was” singer made his non-One Direction concert film theatrical debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk; since then, he appeared in a post-credits scene in Marvel’s Eternals, and he’ll soon star alongside Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling, directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and My Policeman.

Based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, My Policeman follows a closeted police officer (Styles) in the 1950s who dates a female schoolteacher (The Crown star Emma Corrin) while having a secret love affair with a museum curator (David Dawson).

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

My Policeman comes out in select theaters on October 21 and hits Prime Video on November 4.