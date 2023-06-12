How Long Is ‘The Flash’ Movie?

Warner Bros. Discovery is going full steam ahead with The Flash movie, which stars Michael Keaton and dueling Ezra Millers, and our own Mike Ryan recently wrote that the film is actually quite good. Further, the film launches almost immediately after the CW wrapped up the ninth and final season of The Flash TV show, so all things are coming up speedy.

There’s no telling whether Ezra Miller’s various touch-and-go scandals will impact the box office, or whether this film will fare better than the Shazam! sequel while the DCU is in flux, and no one quite knows what James Gunn has in store for his heroes and villains.

One thing is certain, however: if you plan on watching The Flash, expect it to be on par, lengthwise, as recent Marvel Studios efforts. The Flash clocks in at 2 hours and 35 minutes, so be prepared for that in addition to the requisite trailers and anything else (Nicole Kidman PSAs?) that your theater sees fit to play before the start of the movie.

From the synopsis:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash arrives in theaters on June 16.