How To Watch The 2024 Golden Globes Awards

Awards season is set to kick off this weekend and, after a tumultuous year filled with strikes, mergers, and cancellations, The Golden Globes is ready to reintroduce itself. It’s got a new home, an overhauled voting body, an updated categories list, and a fresh face in comedian Jo Koy as its host. With blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer commanding the most nominations, and presenters like Florence Pugh, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, and Issa Rae, the show is hoping to tempt fans back to watching (or streaming) in real-time. To that end, here’s every possible way you can catch The Golden Globes this weekend.

Where Can I Watch The Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes switched networks this year to CBS so if you’re still paying for cable you can find them there. The broadcast begins Sunday, Jan. 7th at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Where Can I Stream The Golden Globes?

Cord cutters have a few more options when it comes to taking in the festivities and it all depends on which streaming service you subscribe to. Paramount+ is likely the easiest way to watch the show as CBS will be live-streaming the proceedings to all subscribers. It’s $5.99 a month to sign up but there’s also a free trial for newcomers if you’re only interested in catching the Globes. FuboTV is another service that offers access to CBS and has a free week trial for new members while Hulu subscribers can upgrade to the Live TV plan to take in the awards.

Will There Be A Golden Globes Red Carpet Pre-Show?

This year, Variety and Entertainment Tonight are partnering to host The Golden Globes’ official digital pre-show. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, the show will be hosted by Variety‘s Marc Malkin and Angelique Jackson and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith. The trio will be interviewing A-listers on the red carpet and previewing some of the bigger category competitions as guests arrive with coverage airing on Variety’s website and ETOnline.com.