Following the news that Marvel fired Jonathan Majors immediately after his guilty verdict for assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, speculation starting running wild on how the studio would handle Majors’ character, Kang the Conqueror. Considering Kang (or technically He Who Remains) was first introduced in Loki, the series also brought the concept of variants into the mix, which makes replacing Majors very easy.

In essence, variants are exactly that: alternate reality versions of Marvel characters. Recasting Majors would be practically seamless, and fans already start tossing out potential names. John Boyega was at the top of that list. However, the Star Wars actor already made it clear what he thinks about that idea back in November.

When a Twitter user wrote to Boyega, “Tell Anthony Mackie to connect you w whoever in charge of recasting Kang,” the actor responded with a GIF of Donkey from Shrek shaking his head “no.”

Clearly, Boyega wants nothing to do with Marvel’s Kang mess. Although, at this point, the chances of Marvel recasting the role are beginning to seem unlikely. The studio appears to be cutting its losses and pivoting in a new direction that would presumably leave Kang behind.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has already reportedly been relabeled as Avengers 5, and Loki creator Michael Waldron is reportedly reworking the script. Naturally, details are scarce because the ol’ Marvel secrecy isn’t going anywhere, but it would be surprising if the film is still focused on Kang after Majors’ exit.

(Via John Boyega on Twitter)