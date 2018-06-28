Filming for It: Chapter Two kicked off in Toronto earlier this week and already the stars of the upcoming horror sequel are sharing some interesting tidbits with fans through social media. Set 27 years after the events of the original film, It: Chapter Two features a whole new cast playing the grown up versions of the Losers Club. That includes X-Men star James McAvoy, who replaces Jaeden Lieberher as the gang’s stuttering leader, Bill Denbrough.

McAvoy gave us our first look at the aged up group of misfits via a collection of Polaroid shots from the set. Pictures included Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon) and James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak). No sight of Bill Skarsgard, who is reprising his role as the demonic clown Pennywise despite the nightmares it brings him. Interestingly enough, though, one Polaroid also included some of the kids from It: Chapter 1. Jaeden Lieberher can be seen palling it up with his replacement McAvoy alongside young Eddie actor Jack Dylan Grazer.

The pictures have us wondering whether we may not have seen the last of the young cast, whose chemistry helped drive the original It‘s box office above $700 million worldwide. Unlike the ABC miniseries that came 27 years ago (creepy), It didn’t feature the grown up Loser’s Club in its first chapter at all, leading us to wonder whether the kids would be equally absent from the sequel. We still don’t have an answer for sure, but the presence of some of the young actors on set seems to imply we may indeed get some flashback scenes.