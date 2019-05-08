New Line Cinema

2017’s It became the highest domestic grossing horror movie of all time, out-earning even The Exorcist in the U.S. and setting high expectations for the second half of the story, It: Chapter Two. Those expectations were perhaps raised even further by the news that the sequel will attempt to recreate an especially strange scene from the book, and another scene reportedly has more fake blood in it than any horror movie ever.

We won’t have to wait much longer to get a sense for just how creepy the sequel will be. (As creepy as Bill Skarsgård was on set between takes?) Pennywise will be giving us the ol’ razzle dazzle this Thursday at noon, presumably Eastern Standard Time, according to Stephen King: