James Gunn has worked with a number of talented folks over the years, from his Scooby-Doo days (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini) to when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, Benicio del Toro, Kurt Russell). But none of them, not even pop star Vin Diesel, is the “best actor” he’s ever had the pleasure of making a movie with.

In response to an Instagram follower accusing Warner Bros. of “forcing” Harley Quinn into The Suicide Squad and how Gunn must be “a little pissed” about that, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker replied, “GTFO, she’s probably my favorite DC character, and Margot Robbie is probably the best actor I’ve ever worked with, bar none.” As the Margot Robbie scholar on staff (my credentials: I paid to see both Peter Rabbit and Terminal — paid with actual money!), you’ll find no argument with Gunn’s assessment here.

Gunn also shared fan art of Harley riding on King Shark’s shoulders on Instagram, with the caption, “Awesome #TheSuicideSquad #fanart by @mowaywayway that I think captures our vibe quite well. BTW, thanks to so many of you for your awesome fan art. I try to like or share in my stories as much as possible, so keep it coming!” If someone doesn’t draw Weasel and Rocket Raccoon (both portrayed by Sean Gunn!) playing the giant piano from Big by the end of the day, I’m going to be very disappointed.