Jason Momoa was surprised about the lack of “drama” on the Fast X set, but he does have one complaint: LET THE MAN DRIVE, fast and/or furiously.

“My only one maybe like bummer of the whole thing,” the actor told Cinema Blend, “is I didn’t get to drive more, which is gonna change in the next one. That’ll be my massive request, is going like, ‘I would love to go to driving school.’ I would love to go learn that stuff.” Momoa is a Motorcycle Guy and figures he did “80 percent of the motorcycle stuff, which is great and I’m super happy that they trusted me to do it.” But “I really would love to drive more.”

Helen Mirren got her wish. Now it’s Momoa’s turn.

“It’s hard and they had so much to shoot,” he continued. “So a lot of that stuff like is in studio, but I want to drive more, man. So next one, when we come back I was just like, ‘I love it.’ So I’m hoping in the next one I can do a lot more driving.” He’ll probably even do it naked, if you ask nicely.

Fast X opens this week. Read our interview with director Louis Leterrier here.

(Via Cinema Blend)