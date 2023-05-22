In the great history of Celebrities With Insane Diets to Prepare For a Role, having to eat waffles and turkey patties isn’t that bad. But it wasn’t much fun for Jeremy Allen White, either. The Bear star plays Kerry Von Erich in A24’s The Iron Claw, a biopic from Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin about the Von Erich family of wrestlers. His process to prepare for the film involved eating a lot of food, a lot of the time.

“Like, never stopping,” Allen White told Esquire. “In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross. You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

Unless you’re Zac Efron.

“Zac’s a maniac,” Allen White said about his co-star. “He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing.” All those almond butter sandwiches (the bread is waffles) really paid off.

The Iron Claw is expected to come out later this year.

(Via Esquire)