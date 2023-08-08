Despite increasingly aligning himself with conservatives to the point where he may have reversed his longstanding ban on having Donald Trump on his show, Joe Rogan is not feeling the right-wing outrage over the Barbie movie. In fact, he’s downright “perplexed” by the number of people freaking out.

“People are upset that it’s this like progressive metaphor for life that they’re pushing progressive politics in this and I’m like, it’s a f*cking doll movie!” the newly-minted Barbie superfan told guest Post Malone on the recent episode of his show. “It’s a doll movie. It’s a fun movie about dolls who come to life and try to interact with the real world.”

While continuing to gush about the Greta Gerwig film, which he clearly loved, Rogan dunked on pundits like Bill Maher and Ben Shapiro, who have openly railed against Barbie.

“I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men. I’m like, no, it’s making fun of dorks,” Rogen said before going even further and saying the film actually has a point.

Via Mediaite:

“They think it’s a super woke movie… But it’s also a movie about how Barbies are the dolls that everyone cares about. And Ken is just a f*cking accessory, which is real,” Rogan said. “And then in the movie they go to the real world and the real world sucks and it’s run by men. And so this is what people are saying makes this an anti-man movie.”

The podcaster ended his remarks by once again expressing his disbelief at how anyone could be mad at a Barbie movie.

“I don’t get it,” Rogen said. “I’m appalled at how easily outraged so many people are.”

(Via Mediaite)