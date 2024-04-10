Not everyone is cut out for the high-stakes world of vehicular-related action franchises. It might seem like a tough thing for, say, professional wrestlers to get involved in a dangerous universe, but many people forget that wrestling is just a glorified soap opera, so the wrestlers fit into movies very nicely! Just ask John Cena, Dave Bautista, or The Rock.

The Rock, a.k.a. Dwayne Johnson, successfully made the leap to becoming a movie star, but he might have made some enemies along the way. Johnson appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise where he entered a famous feud with co-star Vin Diesel. While it might’ve seemed like a publicist stunt, the “candy ass feud” has been ongoing for over five years. Now fellow wrestler-turned-action star John Cena is throwing his opinion into the mix.

Cena appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and he was asked about the “rough pairing” of The Rock and Vin Diesel. “There’s certainly rumors about that. I can’t deny that,” he admitted. “You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two, there can only be one.”

Cena appeared in F9: The Fast Saga in 2021, and he said that all of those years in the wrestling ring helped prep him for the Furious world. “I’m being invited into someone’s home, into someone’s family. And regardless of how they look physically in comparison to another human being, this is one IP that has had nine installments and it’s an action movie — that’s rarefied air,” Cena shared. “At the very least, there has to be respect for that.”

Next up, The Rock will appear in a Christmas movie titled Red One. It will probably be pretty “candy ass” (whatever that means).

