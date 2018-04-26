The Synopsis For ‘John Wick 3’ Shows That The Killer Is Being Hunted

04.25.18

With Starz show The Continental slowly coming together and John Wick 3 just over a year from its May 2019 release date, it’s clear that the intricate and thoughtful world-building of the “Wick-verse” has paid off. John Wick isn’t just another action movie, because John Wick isn’t just another main character/ultra killer in an action movie. This is a world that feels like the Hitman game series crossed with Usagi Yojimbo. There are rules to this ronin-esque tale, with a man following his code above all others. The choreography is cool too.

So with the sequel to the surprise hit doing even better than the original and fans waiting impatiently for any semblance of new information on the series, now is a great time to hear exactly what John Wick 3 is about.

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of Collider:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

So in other words, the third film is picking up almost right where part two leaves off. As Collider pointed out in their interview with director Chad Stahelski, this is going to be a more intimate film about the underground Wick knows so well. “Hopefully – we make people look at garbage collectors and cleaner vans and homeless people a little differently now,” he said, possibly not knowing that some garbage collectors pull in six figures without having to clean up dead bodies (regularly). They just don’t get cool coins.

