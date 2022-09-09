With Confess, Fletch still a week away from its release, star Jon Hamm is having hopes of the film franchise finding new life after seemingly getting stuck in development hell. Taking over for Chevy Chase, who last played the title character in 1989’s Fletch Lives, Hamm is very open to the idea of a “Fletch-verse,” should the movie do well with audiences.

Confess, Fletch is a more faithful adaptation of the books written by Gregory McDonald. Should Hamm’s take on the character prove to be a hit, there are 10 more books to choose from each with unique characters primed for spinoffs. However, considering the reboot’s long-winding road to becoming a reality, Hamm is being understandingly cautious about creating a “Fletch-verse.”

“You know, we’re looking at a lot of things,” Hamm told ComicBook. “There’s a lot of potential. I get very nervous about talking about future projects for fear of jinxing it.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Confess, Fletch:

In this delightful comedy romp, Jon Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit – from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganized.

Confess, Fletch hits theaters and VOD on September 16.

(Via ComicBook)