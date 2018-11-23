Keanu Reeves Is Going To Be In ‘Toy Story 4,’ Tim Allen Blurted Out

Pop

Fourquels are where franchises start letting their freak fly. It’s when series have a couple years on them (or perhaps a couple decades), they no longer feel compelled to impress people as much as they once did, and they can start acting like the weirdo they always deep down were. This is a long way of saying Keanu Reeves is going to have a voice part in the forthcoming Toy Story 4.

Tim Allen broke the leftfield news when the actor, who’s voiced space guy toy Buzz Lightyear since the 1995 original, was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Allen sort of blurted it out, burying the lede in what was basically stock praise for the talented Pixar team.

“They really will surprise you with the toys they came up with,” Allen said. “Characters came back, new guys in it that are great. Keanu Reeves has got a great part.”

Allen didn’t say what Reeves’ role will be, apart from being, well, a toy who may or may not be a Buzz nemesis or, you know, something. “Even he said — gentle, wonderful guy that he is — ‘This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.’ And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, ‘So we calmed him down a little bit,’ and they reminded me his toy is only that big.”

Reeves, of course, is enjoying a Keanuassaince, thanks in part to the now sadly Common-less John Wick series, in which the 54-year-old Bill and Ted alum shoots untold people in the head. Surely he won’t be doing anything like that in the next Toy Story, due on June 21 next year, but one can dream.

(Via Deadline)