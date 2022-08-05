After the news that HBO would not be releasing the nearly-done Batgirl movie, many superhero-adjacent directors and producers have been reaching out to directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to share their well wishes in wake of the disappointing situation.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sent an email to the directors, which they shared on their Instagram stories, sending love to the duo, who also directed several episodes of Ms. Marvel earlier this year.

Feige, who has produced nearly every Marvel movie since 2007, said, “My friends, I had to reach and let you know we are all thinking about you both. Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about ‘Batgirl.’ Very proud of you guys and all the amazing work you do and particularly ‘Ms. Marvel’ of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon.” The email of course ended with “Sent from my iPhone.”

In addition to Feige reaching out, the directors also received support from Edgar Wright and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. Arbi added on Instagram: “Thanks for all the messages of support all over the world. Shoutout directors Edgar Wright and James Gunn, your kind words and experience mean a lot and help us through this difficult period.”

The $90 million superhero movie with an all-star cast included In The Heights’ Leslie Rose, fan-favorite Brendon Fraser, DC veteran JK Simmons, and the long-awaited return of Michale Keaton as Batman. The movie was axed by HBO Max due to poor test screenings and financial distress, though it was revealed that HBO and Discovery Plus would be joining forces as on streaming service next year, and it’s likely that Batgirl was just caught in the crossfire.

Fans on social media have been asking for HBO to release the film anyway (a la The Snyder Cut), though there have been no updates thus far.

