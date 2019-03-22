Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kevin Smith didn’t even take the holidays off this winter because he was so excited about shooting the Jay And Silent Bob Reboot. As the film dove into the thick of production, he’s confirmed the return of Brodie (Jason Lee’s character from Mallrats) and nodded toward the unrealized Clerks 3 while continuing a constant stream of updates for fans. In the above video posted on Friday, Smith shows off more of his (new) girl gang, who will appear about halfway through the reboot. In the above video, he explains more about the gang while also hinting at some softer moments: