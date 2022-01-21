Kirsten Dunst Has Been Cast In Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ For A24

Variety is reporting that Ex-Machina director Alex Garland’s latest project, an action film titled Civil War, to be distributed by A24, will star Kirsten Dunst. Civil War will also star Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny. Very few details of the film have been shared, other than the fact that Garland will direct and write the story, which takes place in the near future.

This marks Garland’s third collaboration with the studio, following the critically-acclaimed 2016 sci-fi thriller Ex-Machina starring Oscar Isaac and Domhnall Gleeson, and this year’s upcoming horror drama Men, starring Jesse Buckley. Garland also received praise for his 2018 sci-fi/horror thriller, Annihilation.

Dunst received buzz last year for her stellar performance in The Power Of The Dog alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and her longtime partner Jesse Plemons. Dunst was nominated for a Golden Globe and a SAG award for her role as Rose Gordon in the western drama. This also marks the second time Garland will be working with actor Stephen McKinley Henderson, who starred in his science fiction miniseries Devs in 2020.

A24 has a handful of films in the works for this year, including Disappointment Blvd, Ari Aster’s newest horror-comedy, Ti West’s latest horror film, X, and Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World.