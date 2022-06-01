Like fellow Twilight alum Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart is no stranger to challenging fare. The actress and hopeful future director even won a César, the French equivalent of an Oscar, for her work in Olivier Assayas’ enigmatic Clouds of Sils Maria — then teamed up with him again for the even more mysterious Personal Shopper (the one where she seems to text with a ghost). But her latest may be too much even for fans of her franchise where she can’t decide if she’s in love with a vampire or a werewolf — or, really, for anyone.

That film is Crimes of the Future, the latest from body horror master David Cronenberg (who hasn’t done full-on, gross-out body horror in quite some time). Cronenberg himself has speculated that the movie will prompt mass walk-outs in the first five minutes alone, and no wonder: Its trailer features characters talking about how “surgery is the new sex.” But if are among those who run fleeing from the theater, sounds like Stewart will be cool with that. Indeed, she may even kind of enjoy it.

“Everyone loves to talk about how his movies are difficult to watch and it’s fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings,” Stewart said last week at a presser for the film’s Cannes premiere.

But Stewart, who told Insider she and her fellow actors were unclear what they were doing while filming it, says she’s really into what Cronenberg does, saying that “every single gaping, weird bruise in his movies, it makes my mouth open. You wanna lean in toward it. And it never repulses me ever. The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that’s the only reason we’re alive. We’re pleasure sacks.”

Let’s say you agree with Stewart and you really dig all the vomit-sack shots of scalpels slicing human flesh and scientists creating weird organs. Well, there’s a large back catalog of Cronenberg shockers to feast upon, from Shivers to The Brood to Videodrome to his take on The Fly to Naked Lunch to the one Stewart herself watched at a way too young age — all of it featuring a plethora of sights unfit for print here.

Crimes of the Future opens in limited release on June 3.

(Via Insider)