Kristen Stewart opened about her sexuality in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that she was told not to make her relationship with a woman public if she wanted to secure a role. The Charlie’s Angels actress, who doesn’t identify as bisexual or a lesbian (“We’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous… and it’s this really gorgeous thing” she explained), has “been told, ‘If you just do yourself a favor, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.’ I don’t want to work with people like that,” she said.

Stewart, who will soon appear in Underwater and host SNL, also discussed her relationship with Twilight co-star (and current Batman) Robert Pattinson. “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” she said about their Tumblr-friendly pairing. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, no, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.” In the seven years since The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Pattinson and Stewart have both become two of the finest young actors out there, especially in Personal Shopper for her and High Life for him.

As for K-Stew’s return to blockbusters, she was compelled to join Charlie’s Angels because she wanted to work with director Elizabeth Banks. “I always felt she vouched for me,” she said. “I always felt, like, she doesn’t think I’m a freak.”

Charlie’s Angels comes out November 15.

