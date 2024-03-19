When Is ‘Late Night With The Devil’ On Streaming?

If you have watched any movie in the last 10-15 years, you have probably seen David Dastmalchian’s face many times. The actor has been a sidekick in just about every box office hit, including Dune, Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad, The Dark Knight, and Ant-Man. And now he finally gets to lead his own horror movie in Late Night With The Devil. His face has just the right amount of daunting energy to pull this off. He must have studied at the Patrick Wilson school of horror expressions.

Late Night With The Devil premiered at SXSW last year and was quickly picked up by Shudder. The film follows the host of a fictional variety show Night Owls with Jack Delroy, and his special live taping on Halloween night 1977. Delroy brings out a psychologist and a young woman who may or may not be possessed by the devil. It’s got everything! Bold ’70s outfits, that warm and fizzy vintage film vibe, and a dash of satanic panic. Even Stephen King was impressed. Here is the official synopsis:

October 31, 1977. Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated late night talk show ‘Night Owls’ that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. A year after the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware that he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America.

The movie will be released in theaters on Friday, March 22nd, and luckily you won’t have to wait too long to welcome the devil into your humble abode! Late Night With The Devil will be streaming exclusively on Shudder on April 19th. Check out the trailer below: