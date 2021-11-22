The Looney Tunes brand turned 80 last year, and Warner Bros. has celebrated by making sure they’re everywhere. When they debuted HBO Max last summer, there were a batch of new, surprisingly sharp cartoons on there, along with hundreds of the classic shorts that made their name almost a century ago. This summer, there was another Space Jam. And now they’re ditching visuals altogether for a new podcast.

As per Variety, it’s called Looney Tunes Presents: Bugs & Daffy’s Thanksgiving Road Trip and it’s a four-episode limited series that was just dropped online. Here’s how Variety describes it:

When Bugs and Daffy are invited to the Warner Bros. lot for a big Thanksgiving feast, Daffy is determined to make ducks the official bird of Thanksgiving — and he hatches a plan to star in a big-budget holiday movie. The only problem: Daffy isn’t famous enough to star in his own movie, so Bugs and Daffy embark on a cross-country road trip to try to raise Daffy’s profile and turn him into the “Thanksgiving Duck.”

Of course, you don’t necessarily need to see Bugs and Daffy to recognize them. Their voices, created by the legendary animation voice artist Mel Blanc, are as distinctive as their looks. It’s yet another addition to an already crowded Thanksgiving weekend, which already has a new South Park streaming movie, another Ridley Scott movie (that might not bomb like the last one), and the first part of a seven-hour doc series about The Beatles writing and recording Let It Be.

You can listen to Looney Tunes Presents: Bugs & Daffy’s Thanksgiving Road Trip on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and elsewhere.

